Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) in a report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a $107.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VAC. ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $120.33.

Shares of VAC opened at $85.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.39. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $126.84. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP James H. Iv Hunter sold 1,240 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $121,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ovidio Elias Vitas sold 400 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $39,708.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,316.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,653 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $645,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

