Manna One Day Trading Volume Reaches $46.00 (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Manna coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange and SouthXchange. Manna has a market capitalization of $514,027.00 and approximately $46.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Manna has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00008208 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded up 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Manna

MANNA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,455,567 coins and its circulating supply is 551,625,189 coins. The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com . The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency

Buying and Selling Manna

Manna can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

