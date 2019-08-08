Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.40-8.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.22. Mallinckrodt also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $8.40-8.70 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MNK. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Mallinckrodt from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a reduce rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Mallinckrodt from $37.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price objective on Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 price objective on Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Mallinckrodt from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mallinckrodt currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.78.

MNK traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,905,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.70 million, a P/E ratio of 0.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.45. Mallinckrodt has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $36.65.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.55 million. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 118.53%. Mallinckrodt’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mallinckrodt will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bryan M. Reasons bought 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $48,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,979 shares in the company, valued at $161,091.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

