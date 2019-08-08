Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $26.33

Madison County Financial Inc (OTCMKTS:MCBK)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.33 and traded as high as $26.45. Madison County Financial shares last traded at $26.45, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Madison County Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Madison County Financial alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.08.

Madison County Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Madison County Bank, provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, and time deposits; debt securities; and debit cards.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Madison County Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison County Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.