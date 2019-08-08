Macquarie Increases Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $110.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Macquarie from $66.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Roku in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Roku from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Roku from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Roku from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.74.

Roku stock traded up $19.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.78. 10,361,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,132,707. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.79. Roku has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $113.44. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of -1,509.80 and a beta of 2.04.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.14. Roku had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $250.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.36 million. Roku’s revenue was up 59.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Roku will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $41,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 661,733 shares of company stock valued at $65,926,042 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 50.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

