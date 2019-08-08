LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,860 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $11,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,850,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,921,305,000 after buying an additional 275,890 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,656,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $475,637,000 after buying an additional 93,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,325,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $359,186,000 after buying an additional 203,826 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,932,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $330,634,000 after buying an additional 224,003 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 14.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,049,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $256,441,000 after buying an additional 377,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors set a $120.00 target price on LyondellBasell Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Nomura decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.47.

LYB traded up $1.76 on Thursday, reaching $77.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,186. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1 year low of $73.94 and a 1 year high of $116.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.84.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.