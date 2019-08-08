Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target Increased to C$9.00 by Analysts at Eight Capital

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Eight Capital from C$6.25 to C$9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

LUG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Shares of LUG stock traded up C$0.04 on Thursday, reaching C$8.28. 295,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,689. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -414.00. Lundin Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.42 and a twelve month high of C$8.40.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 64,406 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primarily focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises 6 concessions covering an area of approximately 5,039 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

