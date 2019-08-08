Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Given “Hold” Rating at Evercore ISI

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

LL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

LL traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,326,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,770. The stock has a market cap of $232.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Lumber Liquidators has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $19.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $288.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.81 million. Lumber Liquidators had a positive return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles E. Tyson acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,875.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 467.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 385.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.