Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Given “Hold” Rating at Evercore ISI

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.
LL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.
LL traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,326,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,770. The stock has a market cap of $232.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Lumber Liquidators has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $19.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55.
In related news, insider Charles E. Tyson acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,875.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 467.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 385.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Lumber Liquidators Company Profile
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.
