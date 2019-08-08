Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC lowered its position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,840,000. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush set a $175.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $182.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.62. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52 week low of $110.71 and a 52 week high of $194.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.06.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $782.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.92 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.10, for a total value of $834,472.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,036.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

