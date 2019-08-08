Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the building manufacturing company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.45% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Longbow Research raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.84.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $22.48. The company had a trading volume of 607,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,960. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.41. Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $32.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.86.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.63 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,008,078 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $111,278,000 after acquiring an additional 390,428 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $52,903,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 22.8% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,882,900 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $45,905,000 after acquiring an additional 350,050 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 9.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,715 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $44,946,000 after acquiring an additional 155,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth $34,631,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

