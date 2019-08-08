Lotto24 (ETR:LO24) Shares Up 2%

Lotto24 AG (ETR:LO24) shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €15.60 ($18.14) and last traded at €15.05 ($17.50), 5,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at €14.75 ($17.15).

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is €13.62. The firm has a market cap of $350.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02.

Lotto24 Company Profile (ETR:LO24)

Lotto24 AG engages in the online brokerage of state-licensed lottery products in Germany. It offers its customers the possibility to participate in the state-licensed lottery products, including Lotto 6aus49, Spiel 77, Super 6, EuroJackpot, GlücksSpirale, Keno, lotto clubs, and Deutsche Fernsehlotterie.

