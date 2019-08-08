London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

London Stock Exchange Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $79.95 and last traded at $79.95, 303 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.17.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.21.

About London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF)

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, France, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services  LCH, Post Trade Services  CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

