LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) Shares Sold by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,616 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in LogMeIn were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOGM. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of LogMeIn by 29.8% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 12,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of LogMeIn by 0.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of LogMeIn by 9.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of LogMeIn by 45.8% during the first quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in LogMeIn by 7.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,693,883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,680,000 after acquiring an additional 112,961 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LogMeIn alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on LOGM shares. Barclays cut shares of LogMeIn from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $104.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 target price on shares of LogMeIn and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of LogMeIn from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

In related news, Director Michael K. Simon sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,705,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 504,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,255,229.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LogMeIn stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.22. 6,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,116. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. LogMeIn Inc has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $96.87.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $313.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.98 million. LogMeIn had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that LogMeIn Inc will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. LogMeIn’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About LogMeIn

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for LogMeIn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogMeIn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.