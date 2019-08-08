LocalCoinSwap Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7,928.00 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 8th. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $549,600.00 and approximately $7,928.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One LocalCoinSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quant (QNT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00073736 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00366270 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00008540 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000064 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000150 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006250 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 72,732,420 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,214,643 tokens. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

LocalCoinSwap Token Trading

LocalCoinSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

