Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LYG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Davy Research raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.75.

Lloyds Banking Group stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $2.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,401,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.78. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $3.46.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 43,880,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,857,000 after buying an additional 4,405,176 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,306,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,295,000 after buying an additional 2,476,497 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 10,110,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,017,000 after buying an additional 1,543,978 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,459,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,184,000 after buying an additional 583,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 2,157.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,284,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,529,000 after buying an additional 5,050,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

