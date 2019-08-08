Lisa M. Hamblet Sells 8,000 Shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) Stock

BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) insider Lisa M. Hamblet sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ BMCH remained flat at $$25.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 524,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,843. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $14.66 and a 52-week high of $25.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.50.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $946.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on BMC Stock to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush lowered BMC Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Buckingham Research increased their target price on BMC Stock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised BMC Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 target price on BMC Stock and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BMC Stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in BMC Stock by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 122,923 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BMC Stock by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,104,000 after acquiring an additional 79,189 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in BMC Stock by 371.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 21,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 17,158 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in BMC Stock by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in BMC Stock by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 319,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 77,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

