Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Sunday. BidaskClub upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Sidoti lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.40.

Shares of LIND stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $19.07. 469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,569. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.96. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $19.20. The company has a market capitalization of $908.19 million, a PE ratio of 79.40 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Lindblad Expeditions had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $76.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.58 million. As a group, analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 66,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $1,075,310.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Trey Byus sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $162,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,277.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,051 shares of company stock worth $2,508,852 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 28,380.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,663,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,364,000 after buying an additional 1,657,405 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,502,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,217,000 after buying an additional 132,902 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 831,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,195,000 after buying an additional 63,296 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter worth about $6,707,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 597.2% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 423,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after buying an additional 362,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lindblad Expeditions (LIND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.