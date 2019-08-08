Lightning Bitcoin Hits One Day Volume of $4.34 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $13.10 million and approximately $4.34 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $3.39 or 0.00029211 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEgg, BtcTrade.im and ZB.COM. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.18 or 0.00776300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00010710 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00013054 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002328 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BtcTrade.im, ZB.COM and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

