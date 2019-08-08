Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $95.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.91% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ligand reported encouraging second-quarter results with earnings and sales beating estimates. The company’s Captisol Formulation technology resulted in partnerships with several leading drug companies like Novartis and Amgen that provide it with funds in the form of milestone and royalty payments. Ligand is acquiring other technology platforms like OmniAb platform from OMT acquisition to reduce dependence on Captisol formulation. OmniAb is likely to drive future revenues. However, Shares of Ligand have underperformed the industry so far this year. Moreover, Ligand derives a substantial portion of its revenues from royalties associated with the sales of Kyprolis. Any setback to Kyprolis will have an unfavorable impact on the top line. Moreover, increase in inactive licensing deals related to Ligand’s technology platform raises concerns.”

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Argus set a $140.00 target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 target price (down from $254.00) on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $131.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.57.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND traded up $3.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.22. The stock had a trading volume of 166,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,331. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $88.23 and a fifty-two week high of $278.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a current ratio of 13.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.30.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.30. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 389.58%. The business had revenue of $24.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sunil Patel purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.98 per share, with a total value of $95,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,936.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Aryeh purchased 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.51 per share, with a total value of $28,127.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,368 shares in the company, valued at $6,679,493.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,384 over the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGND. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,385,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,117,000 after buying an additional 396,166 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,990,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 655,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,428,000 after purchasing an additional 186,090 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 557,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,085,000 after purchasing an additional 152,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 621,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,067,000 after purchasing an additional 134,173 shares during the last quarter.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

