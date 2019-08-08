Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.70

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.70 and last traded at $38.46, with a volume of 2828 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.66.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FWONA. TheStreet raised Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of -60.20 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.09). Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative net margin of 14.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $46,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWONA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,057,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,416,000 after purchasing an additional 58,597 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 755,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,717,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,120,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 325,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,664,000 after buying an additional 64,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,076,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series A

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

