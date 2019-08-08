Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (LBRDK) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ: LBRDK):

8/1/2019 – Liberty Broadband Corp Series C was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/23/2019 – Liberty Broadband Corp Series C was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/20/2019 – Liberty Broadband Corp Series C was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

7/18/2019 – Liberty Broadband Corp Series C was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $120.00.

7/17/2019 – Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $117.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/27/2019 – Liberty Broadband Corp Series C was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/14/2019 – Liberty Broadband Corp Series C was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK traded up $1.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.21. 34,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,260. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.71 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.05. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 52-week low of $68.47 and a 52-week high of $108.79. The company has a current ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Pecaut & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the first quarter worth $105,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the second quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the first quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.75% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

