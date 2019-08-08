Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (LBRDK) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ: LBRDK):
- 8/1/2019 – Liberty Broadband Corp Series C was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/23/2019 – Liberty Broadband Corp Series C was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/20/2019 – Liberty Broadband Corp Series C was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “
- 7/18/2019 – Liberty Broadband Corp Series C was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $120.00.
- 7/17/2019 – Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $117.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 6/27/2019 – Liberty Broadband Corp Series C was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 6/14/2019 – Liberty Broadband Corp Series C was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK traded up $1.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.21. 34,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,260. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.71 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.05. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 52-week low of $68.47 and a 52-week high of $108.79. The company has a current ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Pecaut & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the first quarter worth $105,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the second quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the first quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.75% of the company’s stock.
Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.