LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LG Display from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded LG Display from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC downgraded LG Display from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded LG Display from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Get LG Display alerts:

LPL stock opened at $5.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. LG Display has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $10.39.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. On average, analysts predict that LG Display will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPL. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in LG Display by 55.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LG Display by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in LG Display in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in LG Display by 67.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 6,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in LG Display by 79.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, China, Europe, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.