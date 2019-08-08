LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,975 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HL Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,030 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in Exelon by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 33,723 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Bank of The West increased its position in Exelon by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 11,953 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Exelon by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Cornew sold 54,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $2,705,226.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,873,043.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $1,475,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,331 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,352.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on EXC. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

NYSE:EXC opened at $44.80 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.19 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18. The company has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.73.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.47%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

