LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,936,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,396,803,000 after acquiring an additional 148,974 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $1,235,719,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,778,045 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,115,989,000 after acquiring an additional 345,982 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,877,915 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $716,891,000 after acquiring an additional 626,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,088,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $702,965,000 after acquiring an additional 626,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. ValuEngine lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.58.

Oracle stock opened at $53.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.54. The stock has a market cap of $179.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $5,356,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $5,692,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,919 shares in the company, valued at $10,127,149.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,356,250 shares of company stock worth $76,913,375. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

