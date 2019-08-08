LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 8,500 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 32,070,928 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $413,394,000 after purchasing an additional 738,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,269,503 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $218,954,000 after purchasing an additional 959,745 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,644,052 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $266,103,000 after purchasing an additional 93,686 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,149,506 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $156,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,747 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 6,458,680 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $83,252,000 after purchasing an additional 510,599 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a $14.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group set a $13.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.88.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $10.08 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $15.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.18.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 13.16%.

In related news, COO Harry M. Iv Conger sold 155,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $1,629,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 416,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,376,174.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard C. Adkerson purchased 172,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $1,744,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

