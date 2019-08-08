LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Makes New Investment in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,173,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,520,000 after purchasing an additional 214,811 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 138,703 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 11.2% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 17,647 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,084,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,397,000 after purchasing an additional 17,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.45 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.39.

In related news, insider John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $91,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 311,251 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,443.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $64,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $266,300. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $17.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.46. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $19.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $94.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.92 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.19%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

