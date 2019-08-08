LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $115,000 Investment in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.5% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.2% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $227.16 per share, for a total transaction of $4,543,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,081,346.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Russell A. Flugel sold 2,970 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total transaction of $614,819.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,172.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD opened at $223.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.13. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.44 and a 12-month high of $232.47.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Air Products & Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.28%.

APD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup set a $260.00 target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.77.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

