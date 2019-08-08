LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,386,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,230,000 after buying an additional 396,796 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.1% in the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 338,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,235,000 after buying an additional 49,494 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 28.9% in the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.0% in the first quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $98.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.75. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $123.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $28.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.89 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.74%.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $165,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.64.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

