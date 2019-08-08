LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Buys 1,025 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises about 1.2% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Citigroup by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,392,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,481,000 after acquiring an additional 239,599 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Citigroup by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,033,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,497,000 after acquiring an additional 124,374 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,354,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,349,000 after acquiring an additional 251,300 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,150,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,108,000 after acquiring an additional 559,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Citigroup by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,858,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,983,000 after acquiring an additional 75,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on C shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.51 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

NYSE:C opened at $65.86 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $75.24. The company has a market cap of $147.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.05.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.68%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

