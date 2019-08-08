Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 34,117,809 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,627% from the previous session’s volume of 1,251,291 shares.The stock last traded at $83.90 and had previously closed at $80.57.

LDOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Leidos from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Argus boosted their target price on Leidos to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.01.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 29.22%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 958.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,113,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $326,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724,716 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 5.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,067,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,608,000 after acquiring an additional 167,505 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,930,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,727,000 after acquiring an additional 44,007 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 2.9% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,730,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,920,000 after acquiring an additional 48,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Leidos by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,883,000 after acquiring an additional 101,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

