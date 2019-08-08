Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Receives $157.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $157.43.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Lear in a report on Sunday, June 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Lear from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Buckingham Research cut Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 price target on Lear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Shares of Lear stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.18. 490,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,765. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.37. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $114.45 and a fifty-two week high of $177.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by ($0.04). Lear had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.95 EPS. Lear’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lear will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lear by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,040,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $127,843,000 after acquiring an additional 27,314 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 34,119 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 10,919 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 71,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,734,000 after buying an additional 47,842 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

