Landaas & Co. WI ADV Has $313,000 Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 75.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,147 shares during the quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total transaction of $375,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,306.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMGN opened at $183.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $108.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.61. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $210.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.28%.

A number of research firms have commented on AMGN. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $230.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.41.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

