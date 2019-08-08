Landaas & Co. WI ADV Has $2.53 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Torchmark Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Torchmark Corp now owns 690,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $844,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $927,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $266.51 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $214.83 and a 12-month high of $277.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $272.38.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

