Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Issues Earnings Results

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.42), Briefing.com reports. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $448.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ LAMR traded up $1.30 on Thursday, reaching $79.23. The stock had a trading volume of 699,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,375. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $64.51 and a 1 year high of $84.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.95.
In other news, CFO Keith A. Istre sold 16,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $1,308,082.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,552,597.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $324,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,283.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.19% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently commented on LAMR. ValuEngine downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.50.
About Lamar Advertising
Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.
