Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Issues Earnings Results

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.42), Briefing.com reports. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $448.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ LAMR traded up $1.30 on Thursday, reaching $79.23. The stock had a trading volume of 699,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,375. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $64.51 and a 1 year high of $84.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, CFO Keith A. Istre sold 16,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $1,308,082.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,552,597.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $324,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,283.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LAMR. ValuEngine downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.50.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

