Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LRCX. B. Riley raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.69.

Lam Research stock traded up $5.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $201.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,545,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Lam Research has a one year low of $122.64 and a one year high of $218.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.28.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 43.82%. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin Jennings sold 1,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total transaction of $235,698.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,109 shares of company stock worth $5,072,969. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,720,000 after buying an additional 395,218 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $367,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 25.1% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 23,933.3% in the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

