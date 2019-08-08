Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Lake Street Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 1.1% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Bank of America by 188.4% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 167.2% in the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.81 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $30.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.02.

BAC stock opened at $28.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $261.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $31.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.25.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 22.99%.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $30.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.