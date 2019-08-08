Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases 4,000 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,580,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,251,000 after purchasing an additional 915,315 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 53.5% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,158,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,443,000 after purchasing an additional 404,085 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 38.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 734,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,342,000 after purchasing an additional 203,194 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 699,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,577,000 after purchasing an additional 53,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLS Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 30.7% during the first quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 580,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,264,000 after purchasing an additional 136,581 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PCY opened at $29.44 on Thursday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.23.

