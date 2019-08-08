Lake Street Financial LLC Has $2.68 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 1.6% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 446.4% in the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.50.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 16,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $3,290,515.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,585,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.90, for a total transaction of $324,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,716,113.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 101,300 shares of company stock worth $20,217,711. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $212.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.39. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $164.25 and a 12-month high of $214.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $99.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.22.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.94%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

