Lake Street Financial LLC Has $1.54 Million Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 154.5% in the second quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total value of $375,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,306.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $230.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $210.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.41.

Amgen stock opened at $183.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $210.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

