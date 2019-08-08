Lake Street Financial LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 164.6% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

IEFA opened at $59.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.13. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

