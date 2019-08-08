Lake Street Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in Barrons 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:BFOR)

Lake Street Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Barrons 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:BFOR) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC owned 0.17% of Barrons 400 ETF worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Barrons 400 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,449,000.

NYSEARCA:BFOR opened at $38.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.20. Barrons 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $33.39 and a 1-year high of $46.25.

