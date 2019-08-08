L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Hits New 1-Year High on Insider Buying Activity

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $212.75 and last traded at $210.79, with a volume of 10201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.46.

Specifically, Director Lewis Hay III bought 9,800 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $203.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,992,732.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get L3Harris alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LHX. Zacks Investment Research cut L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on L3Harris to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on L3Harris from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on L3Harris from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.21.

The firm has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that L3Harris will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LHX. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,209,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Company Profile (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.