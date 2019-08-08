Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.80) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Piros anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.80) for the year.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

KRYS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, May 6th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $57.50 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $48.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Krystal Biotech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $42.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 33.28 and a current ratio of 33.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.83. The company has a market cap of $724.51 million, a PE ratio of -43.79 and a beta of 0.99. Krystal Biotech has a 52-week low of $14.30 and a 52-week high of $51.67.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05).

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $513,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $454,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 24,137 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 19,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 39.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.