Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Cut to “Hold” at ABN Amro

ABN Amro cut shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RDSMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Koninklijke DSM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke DSM from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke DSM currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of RDSMY opened at $30.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Koninklijke DSM has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.30.

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and materials businesses in the Netherlands, North America, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Switzerland, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally.. The company operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

