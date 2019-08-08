Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KOMATSU LTD., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is the world’s second largest manufacturer of earthmoving and construction machines, with annual revenues of 7,580 million euros (9.2 billion US$) and more than 30.000 employees worldwide. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Komatsu from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Komatsu currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Komatsu stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,187. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.10. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Komatsu has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $31.26.

Komatsu Company Profile

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining, and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

