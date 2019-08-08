Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “KOMATSU LTD., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is the world’s second largest manufacturer of earthmoving and construction machines, with annual revenues of 7,580 million euros (9.2 billion US$) and more than 30.000 employees worldwide. “
Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Komatsu from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Komatsu currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.
Komatsu Company Profile
Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining, and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.
