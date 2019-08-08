KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) Shares Bought by Winslow Asset Management Inc.

Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of KLX Energy Services worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KLXE. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,796,000. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at about $10,055,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at about $9,248,000. THB Asset Management acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at about $7,441,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at about $4,177,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLXE traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,454. The company has a market cap of $294.22 million and a PE ratio of 4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.87. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $36.13.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.40 million. KLX Energy Services had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 1457900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLXE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of KLX Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.50 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLX Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of KLX Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

In other KLX Energy Services news, VP Gary J. Roberts bought 5,000 shares of KLX Energy Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $96,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore L. Weise bought 2,000 shares of KLX Energy Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.48 per share, for a total transaction of $44,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $439,260. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

