KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of KLA-Tencor from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of KLA-Tencor from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of KLA-Tencor from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $3.19 on Friday, reaching $137.33. 1,247,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,387. KLA-Tencor has a 12 month low of $80.65 and a 12 month high of $143.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 65.84%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that KLA-Tencor will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.46%.

In related news, insider Brian M. Trafas sold 274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total value of $33,252.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 274 shares in the company, valued at $33,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total transaction of $223,913.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,712.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,533 shares of company stock valued at $2,802,997 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 545,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,177,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Lau Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lau Associates LLC now owns 20,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor during the 1st quarter worth $548,000. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

About KLA-Tencor

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

