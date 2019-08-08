Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KIN. B. Riley cut Kindred Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Kindred Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kindred Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kindred Biosciences has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.28.

Get Kindred Biosciences alerts:

KIN opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Kindred Biosciences has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $15.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.61.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 55.46% and a negative net margin of 1,583.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kindred Biosciences will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in Kindred Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

Recommended Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.