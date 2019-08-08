Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,160,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 296,500 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for approximately 2.9% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 0.40% of Kinder Morgan worth $191,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 29,164,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $583,577,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302,503 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,513,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $360,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,792 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,346,407 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,053 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth about $25,141,000. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 7,600,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,720 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In related news, insider Richard D. Kinder acquired 177,542 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.43 per share, for a total transaction of $3,449,641.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,579,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,674,459,607.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.68 per share, with a total value of $5,904,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,179,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,412,481.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 777,542 shares of company stock valued at $15,212,641 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Johnson Rice began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.72 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

NYSE:KMI opened at $20.06 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.80.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.36%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.