Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Trading Down 0.6%

Kin and Carta PLC (LON:KCT) fell 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 97.20 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 97.20 ($1.27), 4,743 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97.80 ($1.28).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kin and Carta in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.04. The stock has a market cap of $149.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 104.58.

Kin and Carta plc provides digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company helps its clients invent, operate, and market digital products and services. It offers strategy consultancy services that help organizations in understanding shifts in their market, and the potential that digital brings across product, marketing, and operational areas of the business.

